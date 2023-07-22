Three dead after tree falls on to garage in Akuressa

Three dead after tree falls on to garage in Akuressa

July 22, 2023   05:29 pm

Three persons are reported dead after a tree fell onto a garage on Saturday morning (July 22, the police say.

The incident took place in the area of Amalagoda in Akuressa.

It was reported that the gusty winds in the area had brought down a large tree on to the garage roof, killing one individual on the spot and injuring three others.

The injured people were initially rushed to the District Hospital in Akuressa, where one of was pronounced dead.

The remaining three were later transferred to the Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya for additional medical attention.

However, another person succumbed to injuries there, bringing the death toll to three.

