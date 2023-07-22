Another young mother and toddler reported missing

July 22, 2023   09:35 pm

Amidst the suspicions surrounding the deaths of the missing young mother and her infant daughter from Anguruwathota, the police said another young woman and her toddler are also reported missing.

Ada Derana correspondent said the mother, aged 20 years, along with her 20-month-old daughter, had arrived at Rikillagaskada town in Hanguranketha in an SLTB bus on Thursday (July 20), the day they had gone missing.

Accordingly, police have interrogated the driver and the conductor of the bus, who confirmed that the missing mother-daughter duo had travelled in their vehicle.

Hanguranketha Police have initiated investigations into the incident after a complaint was filed by the missing young woman’s mother.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the 24-year-old mother and her 11-month-old daughter who were reported missing from Anguruwathota in Horana were recovered from a forested area near their house on Friday (July 21). The main suspect who is believed to have had a hand in their deaths was arrested this morning.

