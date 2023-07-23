Three youths reported missing while sea bathing in Negombo

Three youths reported missing while sea bathing in Negombo

July 23, 2023   05:33 pm

Three youths were reported missing and are feared drowned in the Eththukala area in Negombo this afternoon (23 July), after they had gone to bathe in the sea.

The incident is reported to have occurred at around 12:45 p.m. today, while the three missing youths have been identified as residents of Dayagama, Chunnakam and Chandapurmi, aged between 20 and 23 years.

Search operations are currently underway, while further investigations are being carried out by Negombo Police.

