Imported eggs to be sold at Sathosa outlets

Trade Minister Nalin Fernando has revealed that imported eggs will be sold at a price of Rs. 35 at all Sathosa outlets.

Accordingly, he explained that measures in this regard are underway, and stated that the process is likely to commence within the upcoming week.

Speaking further in this regard, Minister Fernando noted that they expect to release a stock of 100,000 eggs to the market, per day.

Sri Lanka began importing eggs earlier this year, amidst a severe shortage, in response to the high prices of eggs being sold within the local market.