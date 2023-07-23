Imported eggs to be sold at Sathosa outlets

Imported eggs to be sold at Sathosa outlets

July 23, 2023   07:55 pm

Trade Minister Nalin Fernando has revealed that imported eggs will be sold at a price of Rs. 35 at all Sathosa outlets.

Accordingly, he explained that measures in this regard are underway, and stated that the process is likely to commence within the upcoming week.

Speaking further in this regard, Minister Fernando noted that they expect to release a stock of 100,000 eggs to the market, per day.

Sri Lanka began importing eggs earlier this year, amidst a severe shortage, in response to the high prices of eggs being sold within the local market.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.23

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.23

Tax on imported coconut oil to be increased next week

Tax on imported coconut oil to be increased next week

Prime Minister meets delegation from China's CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee

Prime Minister meets delegation from China's CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee

Health professionals raise concerns over potential medicine shortage in 2024

Health professionals raise concerns over potential medicine shortage in 2024

Health Ministry withdraws use of two categories of Aspirin

Health Ministry withdraws use of two categories of Aspirin

10 including 'Gal Oluwa' arrested for breaking into houses guised as police officers

10 including 'Gal Oluwa' arrested for breaking into houses guised as police officers

One dead, nine injured after house set ablaze during birthday party

One dead, nine injured after house set ablaze during birthday party