SLAF helicopters deployed to douse Ella forest fire

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) has deployed helicopters to assist in attempts to douse a large forest fire in close proximity to the Nine Arch Bridge in Ella.

Accordingly, measures are currently underway to prevent the fire from spreading towards the up-country railway line.

The Ella Divisional Secretariat, security forces and area residents are currently working towards dousing the flames, which is rapidly spreading due to the dry weather conditions and strong winds, Ada Derana correspondent reported.

Over 200 acres of the forested area has reportedly already been destroyed in the fire, Police said, adding that they suspect that the fire had been started intentionally.

Accordingly, further investigations into the matter are being carried out by the Ella Police.