Several trains to be cancelled due to railway strike

Several trains to be cancelled due to railway strike

July 23, 2023   10:15 pm

Twelve office train services on several lines will be cancelled on Monday morning (24 July), owing to trade union action staged by railway employees, the Railway Department said.

Railways employees commenced the trade union action this evening (23 July), and as a result, several evening trains plying to outstation areas from Colombo, including the 06:40 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. trains to Rambukkana, 07:10 p.m. train to Ambepussa, 08:50 p.m. train to Polgahawela and the 09:50 p.m. train to Meerigama, were cancelled.

Meanwhile, 12 trains scheduled to operate on several lines tomorrow morning, including those travelling to Colombo, have also been cancelled due to the trade union action.

The trade union action was reportedly launched against the duty rosters of engine drivers, Ada Derana learns.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sinopec to commence operations in Sri Lanka, first two fuel shipments to arrive in August (English)

Sinopec to commence operations in Sri Lanka, first two fuel shipments to arrive in August (English)

Sinopec to commence operations in Sri Lanka, first two fuel shipments to arrive in August (English)

Health Ministry withdraws use of two categories of Aspirin (English)

Health Ministry withdraws use of two categories of Aspirin (English)

Committee to be appointed to oversee Maha Vihara Development Plan (English)

Committee to be appointed to oversee Maha Vihara Development Plan (English)

Minister Sabry emphasises strong connectivity between India and Sri Lanka (English)

Minister Sabry emphasises strong connectivity between India and Sri Lanka (English)

First two Sinopec fuel shipments to arrive in August

First two Sinopec fuel shipments to arrive in August

Opposition Leader vows to bring Health Secretary before the law

Opposition Leader vows to bring Health Secretary before the law

Two categories of Aspirin withdrawn from use after being deemed 'substandard'

Two categories of Aspirin withdrawn from use after being deemed 'substandard'

Committee to be appointed to oversee Maha Vihara Development Plan

Committee to be appointed to oversee Maha Vihara Development Plan