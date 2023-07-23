Several trains to be cancelled due to railway strike

Twelve office train services on several lines will be cancelled on Monday morning (24 July), owing to trade union action staged by railway employees, the Railway Department said.

Railways employees commenced the trade union action this evening (23 July), and as a result, several evening trains plying to outstation areas from Colombo, including the 06:40 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. trains to Rambukkana, 07:10 p.m. train to Ambepussa, 08:50 p.m. train to Polgahawela and the 09:50 p.m. train to Meerigama, were cancelled.

Meanwhile, 12 trains scheduled to operate on several lines tomorrow morning, including those travelling to Colombo, have also been cancelled due to the trade union action.

The trade union action was reportedly launched against the duty rosters of engine drivers, Ada Derana learns.