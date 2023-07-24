Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

July 24, 2023   07:41 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in the Northern Province while showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island, the department said.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces, and in Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. 

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.  

Wind speed may increase up to 50kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | 2023.07.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | 2023.07.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | 2023.07.23

Sinopec to commence operations in Sri Lanka, first two fuel shipments to arrive in August (English)

Sinopec to commence operations in Sri Lanka, first two fuel shipments to arrive in August (English)

Health Ministry withdraws use of two categories of Aspirin (English)

Health Ministry withdraws use of two categories of Aspirin (English)

Committee to be appointed to oversee Maha Vihara Development Plan (English)

Committee to be appointed to oversee Maha Vihara Development Plan (English)

Minister Sabry emphasises strong connectivity between India and Sri Lanka (English)

Minister Sabry emphasises strong connectivity between India and Sri Lanka (English)

First two Sinopec fuel shipments to arrive in August

First two Sinopec fuel shipments to arrive in August

Opposition Leader vows to bring Health Secretary before the law

Opposition Leader vows to bring Health Secretary before the law

Two categories of Aspirin withdrawn from use after being deemed 'substandard'

Two categories of Aspirin withdrawn from use after being deemed 'substandard'