11 office trains cancelled due to strike action

11 office trains cancelled due to strike action

July 24, 2023   09:43 am

The Department of Railways says that several trains are expected to be cancelled this morning (24), owing to trade union action launched by a trade union of engine drivers. 

A group of engine drivers had commenced the trade union action last evening (23) against the Railway Department’s efforts to commence several new train services.

The Deputy General Manager (Traffic) of the Department of Railways, N.J. Indipolage mentioned that as a result, around 21 train journeys were cancelled yesterday.

Commenting further, Indipolage stated that around 11 office train services which are scheduled to operate this morning will be cancelled and accordingly, 05 trains on the main line, one on the Puttalam line and another train on the Northern railway line will be cancelled.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | 2023.07.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | 2023.07.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | 2023.07.23

Sinopec to commence operations in Sri Lanka, first two fuel shipments to arrive in August (English)

Sinopec to commence operations in Sri Lanka, first two fuel shipments to arrive in August (English)

Health Ministry withdraws use of two categories of Aspirin (English)

Health Ministry withdraws use of two categories of Aspirin (English)

Committee to be appointed to oversee Maha Vihara Development Plan (English)

Committee to be appointed to oversee Maha Vihara Development Plan (English)

Minister Sabry emphasises strong connectivity between India and Sri Lanka (English)

Minister Sabry emphasises strong connectivity between India and Sri Lanka (English)

First two Sinopec fuel shipments to arrive in August

First two Sinopec fuel shipments to arrive in August

Opposition Leader vows to bring Health Secretary before the law

Opposition Leader vows to bring Health Secretary before the law

Two categories of Aspirin withdrawn from use after being deemed 'substandard'

Two categories of Aspirin withdrawn from use after being deemed 'substandard'