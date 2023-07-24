11 office trains cancelled due to strike action

The Department of Railways says that several trains are expected to be cancelled this morning (24), owing to trade union action launched by a trade union of engine drivers.

A group of engine drivers had commenced the trade union action last evening (23) against the Railway Department’s efforts to commence several new train services.

The Deputy General Manager (Traffic) of the Department of Railways, N.J. Indipolage mentioned that as a result, around 21 train journeys were cancelled yesterday.

Commenting further, Indipolage stated that around 11 office train services which are scheduled to operate this morning will be cancelled and accordingly, 05 trains on the main line, one on the Puttalam line and another train on the Northern railway line will be cancelled.