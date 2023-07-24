Auditor General to probe purchase and distribution of medicine within last 2 years

The Auditor General’s Department has decided to initiate a special investigation regarding the purchase and distribution of medicines within the last two years.

Auditor General W.P.C. Wickramaratne emphasized that the investigation will cover all institutions including the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) and the Medical Supply Division of the Health Ministry.

Furthermore, Wickremeratne said the investigation activities are expected to be commenced within the next week.

Information regarding the use of allegedly substandard drugs has been continuously reported from various parts of the country in recent times.

The Auditor General’s Department has already initiated an investigation regarding the computer system used for drug purchases and distribution, with the information continuously being reported regarding the use of ‘substandard’ medicines at hospitals in several areas of the country.

However, the Auditor General expressed that the relevant investigation has reached its final stage, adding that the report will be submitted to the Parliament as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Academy of Health Professionals stresses that the circular issued by the Secretary of the Ministry of Health to suppress the health unions should be cancelled.

The chairman of the association Ravi Kumudesh claimed that as a result, all trade union leaders have been summoned to Colombo today (24).