Suspect arrested with foreign-made pistol and ammunition in Okawela

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a suspect along with a CZ-type foreign-made pistol and 37 ammunition.

The 40-year old suspect, who is a resident of Ihala Beligalla in Okawela, was apprehended during a raid carried out by the officers of the Tangalle STF camp, based on a tip-off received.

The officers have also taken into custody 03 magazines and 37 nine-millimeter type bullets along with the firearm.

The arrested suspect, who is suspected to have been planning to carry out a crime, has been handed over to Okawela Police for onward investigations.