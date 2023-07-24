SC adjourns consideration of petitions filed over 2023 LG election

The Supreme Court has ordered for the consideration of petitions filed against the postponement of the 2023 Local Government (LG) election, to be adjourned until July 26.

The relevant petitions had been filed by the National People’s Power (NPP) and the People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL), seeking an order declaring that the fundamental human rights of the people have been violated by the failure to hold the 2023 LG election on March 09, 2023, as previously scheduled.

The petitions were taken before the five-member Supreme Court bench led by Justice Buwaneka Aluvihare today (24).

However, the court has decided to adjourn the consideration of petitions since Justice Priyantha Jayawardena, who is a member of the judge bench, had participated in another trial at the time.