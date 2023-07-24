Two-thirds majority and referendum needed to reconvene LG bodies  AG tells court

The Attorney General today (24) informed the Supreme Court that a two-thirds majority in Parliament and a referendum is required if the Local Government (LG) bodies are to be reconvened as per a Private Member’s Bill presented to Parliament by MP Jayantha Ketagoda.

The Attorney General has further asserted that the provisions of the constitution are being violated through certain clauses included in the relevant private member’s bill seeking amendments to the Municipal ordinances on urban councils and municipal councils.

The relevant matters were stated before the Supreme Court by the Additional Solicitor General who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, when 27 petitions which were filed requesting to declare that the provisions contained in the relevant Bill are in violation of the Constitution were taken up today.