Two-thirds majority and referendum needed to reconvene LG bodies  AG tells court

Two-thirds majority and referendum needed to reconvene LG bodies  AG tells court

July 24, 2023   02:04 pm

The Attorney General today (24) informed the Supreme Court that a two-thirds majority in Parliament and a referendum is required if the Local Government (LG) bodies are to be reconvened as per a Private Member’s Bill presented to Parliament by MP Jayantha Ketagoda.

The Attorney General has further asserted that the provisions of the constitution are being violated through certain clauses included in the relevant private member’s bill seeking amendments to the Municipal ordinances on urban councils and municipal councils.

The relevant matters were stated before the Supreme Court by the Additional Solicitor General who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, when 27 petitions which were filed requesting to declare that the provisions contained in the relevant Bill are in violation of the Constitution were taken up today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tourists inconvenienced due to single ticket counter at Kaudulla National Park

Tourists inconvenienced due to single ticket counter at Kaudulla National Park

Tourists inconvenienced due to single ticket counter at Kaudulla National Park

Auditor General to probe purchase and distribution of medicine within last 2 years

Auditor General to probe purchase and distribution of medicine within last 2 years

Commuters left stranded as train stalls on main line due to technical failure during strike

Commuters left stranded as train stalls on main line due to technical failure during strike

26 trains cancelled due to strike action by engine drivers

26 trains cancelled due to strike action by engine drivers

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.24

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.24

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF | 2023.07.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | 2023.07.23

Sinopec to commence operations in Sri Lanka, first two fuel shipments to arrive in August (English)

Sinopec to commence operations in Sri Lanka, first two fuel shipments to arrive in August (English)