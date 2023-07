President announces govt’s new tourism strategy: ‘Visit Sri Lanka’ President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced the government’s new tourism strategy, ‘Visit Sri Lanka’ today (24), while addressing the ‘Bocuse d’Or Sri Lanka 2023’ competition and awards ceremony. Set to launch in the upcoming months, the plan aims to attract 5 million tourists, including 2.5 million high-end visitors, contributing to the country’s economic growth, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

