62 arrested in Europol-Interpol human trafficking crackdown

July 24, 2023   04:57 pm

Law enforcement from five countries have disrupted an intercontinental criminal network that was smuggling migrants from Cuba to the European Union, with the move leading to the arrest of 62 people, Europol and Interpol, who coordinated the international investigation, said on Monday.

A Europol statement said the criminal network focused on Cubans in vulnerable situations, and that for 9,000 euros ($9,969.30), it would organise their journey to Europe and provide false documentation.

In total, it is suspected that the criminal network successfully smuggled around 5,000 Cuban nationals into the EU.

Besides the arrests, police also seized 18 pieces of real estate, 33 vehicles, and 144 bank accounts, alongside vast sums of cash in various currencies.

Source - Reuters

