Kerala cannabis valued at over Rs. 28 million recovered in northern waters

July 24, 2023   09:25 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy personnel have recovered over 86kg (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis adrift in waters, during a search operation conducted in the sea area of Kudairippu, Jaffna.

The Naval Detachment Mamunai belonging to the Naval Deployment Veththalakerni in the Northern Naval Command had deployed naval craft and mounted a search operation in Kudairippu sea area on the evening of 23rd July. 

During this operation, naval personnel recovered 02 suspicious sacks adrift in the sea area. The sacks contained about 86kg and 700g (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis which was subsequently taken into naval custody. 

It is suspected that smugglers might have left behind this stock of Kerala cannabis, due to naval operations in the area, the SLN said. 

The gross street value of the consignment of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 28 million. 

Meanwhile, the stock of narcotic drugs has been kept in the naval custody, until they are handed over to authorities for onward legal proceedings, the navy said.

