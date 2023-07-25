Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

July 25, 2023   08:14 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in the Northern Province.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island, it said.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces, and in Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle. 

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

The sea areasoff the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

