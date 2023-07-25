President holds talks on UNs assistance in Sri Lankas debt restructuring process
July 25, 2023 09:52 am
The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Marc-Andre Franche has met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss the UN’s assistance in ensuring fair debt treatment during Sri Lanka’s restructuring process, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.
The President has also presented plans for development and reconciliation in the North and East of the country, during the meeting which took place yesterday (24), according to the PMD.