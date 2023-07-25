President holds talks on UNs assistance in Sri Lankas debt restructuring process

President holds talks on UNs assistance in Sri Lankas debt restructuring process

July 25, 2023   09:52 am

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Marc-Andre Franche has met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss the UN’s assistance in ensuring fair debt treatment during Sri Lanka’s restructuring process, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The President has also presented plans for development and reconciliation in the North and East of the country, during the meeting which took place yesterday (24), according to the PMD.

