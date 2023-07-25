Court order issued over protest planned by trade unions in Colombo

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued an order preventing several trade unions from entering several roads in Colombo Fort today (July 25), the police said.



Accordingly, the order prevents protesters from entering the President’s Secretariat, Presidential Residence, Finance Ministry, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Olcott Mawatha, York Street, Bank Street, Lotus Road, Chatham Street etc., and also prevents them from causing any damage to public property, according to the police.

This order has been issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage after considering the facts presented by the Fort Police regarding a planned protest march organized by the Workers’ Struggle Centre of the Frontline Socialist Party together with the party members of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna and several independent trade unions today.