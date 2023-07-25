Court order issued over protest planned by trade unions in Colombo

Court order issued over protest planned by trade unions in Colombo

July 25, 2023   10:22 am

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued an order preventing several trade unions from entering several roads in Colombo Fort today (July 25), the police said.
 
Accordingly, the order prevents protesters from entering the President’s Secretariat, Presidential Residence, Finance Ministry, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Olcott Mawatha, York Street, Bank Street, Lotus Road, Chatham Street etc., and also prevents them from causing any damage to public property, according to the police.

This order has been issued by the Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage after considering the facts presented by the Fort Police regarding a planned protest march organized by the Workers’ Struggle Centre of the Frontline Socialist Party together with the party members of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna and several independent trade unions today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Politburo member of Communist Party of China calls on President Ranil (English)

Politburo member of Communist Party of China calls on President Ranil (English)

Politburo member of Communist Party of China calls on President Ranil (English)

President announces govt's new tourism strategy:'Visit Sri Lanka'(English)

President announces govt's new tourism strategy:'Visit Sri Lanka'(English)

Sri Lanka's debt restructuring to ease insurers' investment' liquidity pressures - Fitch (English)

Sri Lanka's debt restructuring to ease insurers' investment' liquidity pressures - Fitch (English)

Railway strike called off (English)

Railway strike called off (English)

Headlines of Ada Derana 10.00 Late Night News Bulletin - 2023.07.24

Headlines of Ada Derana 10.00 Late Night News Bulletin - 2023.07.24

Railway strike called off by trade unions as Transport Minister vows strict action

Railway strike called off by trade unions as Transport Minister vows strict action

Sri Lanka relaxes certain limitations imposed on outward remittances of foreign exchange

Sri Lanka relaxes certain limitations imposed on outward remittances of foreign exchange

Commuters left stranded as railway strike leads to cancellation of over 30 trains

Commuters left stranded as railway strike leads to cancellation of over 30 trains