54-year-old arrested over sons murder

July 25, 2023   11:07 am

A 54-year-old resident of Kudapattiya, Kahatagasdigiliya was arrested on Monday evening (24 July), in connection with the murder of his son.

The victim’s body was recovered from a cultivation area on 05 September 2022, police said, adding that investigations revealed that the deceased had been involved in a long-standing dispute with his father, over which the murder was committed.

The suspect is believed to have slit his son’s throat, according to police.

Accordingly, further investigations into the murder are being carried out by the Crimes Investigation Unit of Kabithigollawa Police, while the 54-year-old suspect is due to be produced before the Kahatagasdigiliya Magistrate’s Court today (25 July).

