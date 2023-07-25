Appeals Court decides not to extend order preventing PAYE tax on judges

July 25, 2023   11:40 am

The Court of Appeal has decided not to further extend the interim order preventing the imposing of the PAYE (Pay As You Earn) tax on the salaries of judges.

The relevant interim order was ordered not to extend further upon concurrence of the majority of judges of the five-member judge bench led by the President of the Court of Appeal Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne, when the case was taken up today (25). 

However, the judge bench unanimously ordered three petitions filed by the Sri Lanka Judicial Service Association, High Curt Judges’ Association and Labor Court Presidents’ Association seeking the dismissal of the decision to deduct the PAYE tax from the salaries of judges, to be taken up for hearing.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal which ordered to issue notices for the respondents of those petitions, also ordered to file objections relating to the case before August 31, if any.

The petitions will be taken up on September 22, 2023.

