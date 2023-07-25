17-year-old girl reported missing in Negombo

July 25, 2023   11:47 am

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing in the Liyanagemulla area in Negombo, the Police Media Unit reported.

Issuing a release in this regard, police reported that investigations into the incident commenced when a complaint in this regard was filed at the Negombo Police by the girl’s father.

Accordingly, the teenager has been identified as Gayathri Dewshani Suriyasinghe, police said, adding that no information about the missing girl has been received thus far.

Therefore the public have been urged to contact the police regarding any information pertaining to the matter.

OIC Negombo Police – 0718 591 630
Negombo Police – 0312 222 227

