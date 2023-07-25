Imported eggs to be sold at Sathosa outlets from today

Imported eggs to be sold at Sathosa outlets from today

July 25, 2023   12:31 pm

The stock of eggs imported from India will be released to the local market today (25 July), Trade Minister Nalin Fernando said.

Accordingly, the imported eggs will be sold at all Lanka Sathosa outlets at a price of Rs. 35 each from today, Minister Fernando said.

Meanwhile, egg cartons will be priced at Rs. 40 per egg, he added.

Sri Lanka began importing eggs earlier this year, amidst a severe shortage, in response to the high prices of eggs being sold within the local market.

