Over 55,000 dengue cases reported so far in 2023

Over 55,000 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka so far this year, the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) reported.

Accordingly, a total of 55,049 cases have been reported as of 25 July 2023, while the total number of deaths reported stands at 36, as per NDCU statistics.

Meanwhile, 52 areas across Sri Lanka have been identified as high-risk areas for dengue, with the highest number of cases having been reported from Gamapaha, where 11,929 cases have been detected thus far.

Colombo was not too far behind, with 11,833 cases having being reported within the city, while 3,553 cases were reported from Kalutara.

Accordingly, a collective of 27,315 cases have been reported within the Western Province, the NDCU reported.

Meanwhile, 3,841 patients were detected in Kandy, while 2,869 cases were reported in Puttalama and 2,226 and 2,210 cases were reported in Ratnapura and Kegalle, respectively.

Sri Lanka saw a novel 9,916 dengue cases being reported in May this year, while 9,916 cases were reported in June, however, this figure gradually decreased, with a total of 5,729 cases having been reported for this month.