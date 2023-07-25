Navy nabs over 600kg of Kendu leaves in Kalpitiya

Navy nabs over 600kg of Kendu leaves in Kalpitiya

July 25, 2023   03:00 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has held around 606kg (wet weight) of Kendu leaves adrift in waters, during a search carried out close to the Mattutivu Island in Kalpitiya lagoon last night (24).

The stock of Kendu leaves which was packed in 19 suspicious sacks drifting in waters in Kalpitiya lagoon is suspected to have been abandoned by the smugglers being unable to fetch them ashore.

Meanwhile, the seized consignment of Kendu leaves has been kept in naval custody until they are handed over to authorities for onward legal action, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

