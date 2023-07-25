Court order issued preventing protest planned by Manning Market trade union

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued a court order preventing a protest schedule to be held near the Manning Market in Peliyagoda on Wednesday (26 July).

Accordingly, the relevant order was issued upon the consideration of facts presented by the Peliyagoda Police before the court this morning (25 July).

The Manning Market General Trade Union was scheduled to launch a protest tomorrow, alleging that stall spaces within the premises are being given to external vendors, police said, emphasising that such a protest could inconvenience the public.

Thus, the court order was issued against a group of persons, including the chairman and secretary of the union.

As per the relevant order, police have been permitted to act under Section 103 (6) of the Criminal Procedure Code against those who violate the court order, while such violations will be deemed as an offence punishable under Section 185 of the Penal Code.