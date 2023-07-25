Nine Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Nine Indian nationals aboard two fishing trawlers have been apprehended by the Sri Lanka Navy in waters off the Delft Island, Jaffna.

The group was apprehended during a search operation carried out by the Navy, together with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, late on Monday (24 July).

As an extension of the regular patrols conducted by the Navy to prevent foreign nationals poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the Northern Naval Command, last night, deployed Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla and craft of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers who were illegally fishing in local waters off the Delft Island, the navy said.

Accordingly, the seized trawlers, together with Indian fishermen, were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and are due to be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.