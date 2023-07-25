Maximum retail price imposed on eggs to be removed

Maximum retail price imposed on eggs to be removed

July 25, 2023   05:08 pm

The Gazette notification issued earlier this year stipulating a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for eggs will be withdrawn at midnight today (25 July), according to the Ministry of Trade.

The announcement comes following Trade Minister Nalin Fernando’s comments that the stock of eggs imported from India will be sold at Rs. 35 per egg at all Lanka Sathosa outlets from today.

Meanwhile, another Extraordinary Gazette notification was issued in April this year, stipulating a MRP for eggs by weight.

Accordingly, the MRP for a kilogram of white eggs is Rs. 880 while the MRP for a kilogram of brown eggs is Rs. 920.

