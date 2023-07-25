Customs seize narcotics worth Rs. 70 mn

July 25, 2023   06:26 pm

Sri Lanka Customs have detected a consignment of various narcotics, including 2,000 ecstasy pills, worth Rs. 70 million, which had reportedly arrived in parcels from the United States and Netherlands.

Accordingly, 2000 ecstasy pills, four kilograms of Kush cannabis, 300 grams magic mushrooms (psilocybin mushrooms) and chocolates laced with narcotics were seized by the Customs officials.

The parcels had been sent to a clearing yard in Seeduwa, Sri Lanka Customs reported.

