34-year-old arrested after pouring scalding hot water on infant son

A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Lindula Police on Tuesday (25 July), for allegedly pouring scalding hot water on his three-year-old son.

The child, who is currently receiving treatment at the Lindula Hospital, was being looked after by the arrestee’s mother, police said, as both the suspect and his wife are reportedly employed and boarded in Colombo.

Police reported that the suspect had arrived at his mother’s residence in a drunken state last night (24 July), and had gotten into a dispute with his mother, following which he had poured hot water on his three-year-old son.

Thus, the arrestee, identified as a resident of Thalawakele, is due to be produced before the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (26 July), while further investigations in this regard are being conducted by the Lindula Police.