34-year-old arrested after pouring scalding hot water on infant son

34-year-old arrested after pouring scalding hot water on infant son

July 25, 2023   08:42 pm

A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Lindula Police on Tuesday (25 July), for allegedly pouring scalding hot water on his three-year-old son.

The child, who is currently receiving treatment at the Lindula Hospital, was being looked after by the arrestee’s mother, police said, as both the suspect and his wife are reportedly employed and boarded in Colombo.

Police reported that the suspect had arrived at his mother’s residence in a drunken state last night (24 July), and had gotten into a dispute with his mother, following which he had poured hot water on his three-year-old son.

Thus, the arrestee, identified as a resident of Thalawakele, is due to be produced before the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (26 July), while further investigations in this regard are being conducted by the Lindula Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.25

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.25

Health experts raise concerns as number of reported drownings increase

Health experts raise concerns as number of reported drownings increase

Implementation of 13A will only further destroy racial unity  SLPP

Implementation of 13A will only further destroy racial unity  SLPP

Four office trains cancelled

Four office trains cancelled

President calls all-party conference to discuss National Reconciliation Programme

President calls all-party conference to discuss National Reconciliation Programme

Trade unions stage protest opposite Fort Railway Station

Trade unions stage protest opposite Fort Railway Station

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00