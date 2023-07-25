BIMSTEC leaders emphasise on need for development of public health sector

BIMSTEC leaders emphasise on need for development of public health sector

July 25, 2023   09:06 pm

The need for for continued cooperation among member states and the importance of further developing the public health sector in the region was emphasized on during the meeting between BIMSTEC Secretary-General, Tenzin Lekphell, and President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
.
The Secretary-General praised Sri Lanka for its commitment to public health and urged the country to take a leading role in this field within the region.

President Wickremesinghe highlighted the necessity of holding regular Ministerial level meetings among BIMSTEC members to ensure the organization’s success and effective collaboration.

BIMSTEC, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, comprises of seven South and Southeast Asian nations, namely; Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. 

The alliance’s primary goal is to foster collaboration in technical and economic realms among the countries located along the Bay of Bengal, bridging the regions of South Asia and Southeast Asia.

In addition to the two leaders, the President’s Director of International Affairs, Dinouk Colombage, participated in the meeting as well.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Ukussa' uncovers racket involving illegal sale of birds

'Ukussa' uncovers racket involving illegal sale of birds

'Ukussa' uncovers racket involving illegal sale of birds

Appeals Court full bench to hear petition against Diana Gamage's MP seat

Appeals Court full bench to hear petition against Diana Gamage's MP seat

Health Minister refutes allegations claiming drugs imported under Indian LoC are 'substandard'

Health Minister refutes allegations claiming drugs imported under Indian LoC are 'substandard'

Expert committee to be appointed to restructure and improve Sri Lanka Railways

Expert committee to be appointed to restructure and improve Sri Lanka Railways

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.25

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.25

Health experts raise concerns as number of reported drownings increase

Health experts raise concerns as number of reported drownings increase

Implementation of 13A will only further destroy racial unity  SLPP

Implementation of 13A will only further destroy racial unity  SLPP