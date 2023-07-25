BIMSTEC leaders emphasise on need for development of public health sector

The need for for continued cooperation among member states and the importance of further developing the public health sector in the region was emphasized on during the meeting between BIMSTEC Secretary-General, Tenzin Lekphell, and President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

.

The Secretary-General praised Sri Lanka for its commitment to public health and urged the country to take a leading role in this field within the region.

President Wickremesinghe highlighted the necessity of holding regular Ministerial level meetings among BIMSTEC members to ensure the organization’s success and effective collaboration.

BIMSTEC, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, comprises of seven South and Southeast Asian nations, namely; Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The alliance’s primary goal is to foster collaboration in technical and economic realms among the countries located along the Bay of Bengal, bridging the regions of South Asia and Southeast Asia.

In addition to the two leaders, the President’s Director of International Affairs, Dinouk Colombage, participated in the meeting as well.