Showers expected in several provinces and districts

July 26, 2023   07:43 am

THe Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces, and in Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

