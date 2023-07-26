Nearly 10-hour water cut in parts of Gampaha District

Nearly 10-hour water cut in parts of Gampaha District

July 26, 2023   09:40 am

The water supply for parts of Gampaha District is suspended for a period of nearly 10 hours today (July 26) due to essential maintenance work of the Ranpokunagama and Kirindiwela water supply systems.

The National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) said the water cut is in place from 8.30 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

Pugoda, Kirindiwela, Ranpokunagama housing scheme, Wathupitiwala, Maimbula, Maduwegedara, Urapola and Attanagalla areas are affected by this water cut.

Meanwhile, the NWSBD has imposed a water cut of 9 hours for parts of Ampara District from 4.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. today due to essential maintenance work of the Akkaraipattu water supply system.

The water supply to Akkaraipattu, Irakkamam, Addalachchenai, Oluvil and Palamunai areas is thus suspended during this period.

