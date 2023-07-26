Govt. surveyors launch trade union action

July 26, 2023   11:23 am

The government surveyors have launched a trade union action, by going on sick leave today (July 26).

President of the Government Surveyors’ Association Duminda Undugoda stated that this trade union action was launched as a protest against the arbitrary actions of the Minister of Lands Harin Fernando and over several other demands including solutions to the issues pertaining to the physical and human resources of the Survey Department of Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, he raised concerns about the department’s move to hand away the surveying activities to the private sector, despite the government repeatedly citing the prevailing lack of funds.

“We informed the minister and the ministerial secretary regarding the matter last week, but [we] haven’t received a response yet.”

“That’s why we launched this trade union action. If no response is given for this, we will once again go on sick leave on August 02 and will hold a demonstration in Colombo”, he added.

