Body of unidentified male recovered from Kelani River

July 26, 2023   11:28 am

An unidentified body has been recovered from the banks of Kelani River in the Gonawala area, the police reported.

The body was found yesterday afternoon (25 July), after investigations were launched in this regard following a complaint received by the Kelaniya Police.

While the identity of the deceased male remains unknown, the body has been sent to the Colombo National Hospital for a postmortem examination, according to police.

Further investigations into the death are being carried out by the Kelaniya Police.

