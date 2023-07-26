Cache of weapons found in Thihagoda

Police have recovered a stockpile of weapons in the Bandaththara area of Thihagoda during a search carried out based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Matara Crimes Division.

Among the recovered weapons were a T-56 firearm manufactured in a foreign country, a firearm magazine, 10 rounds of T-56 ammunition and 10 dummy rounds, the police said.

So far, no suspects have been arrested in connection with the weapons cache, the police said, adding that the Matara Crimes Division has initiated a joint investigation with Matara Police into the matter.