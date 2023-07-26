Cache of weapons found in Thihagoda

Cache of weapons found in Thihagoda

July 26, 2023   12:11 pm

Police have recovered a stockpile of weapons in the Bandaththara area of Thihagoda during a search carried out based on a tip-off received by the officers of the Matara Crimes Division.

Among the recovered weapons were a T-56 firearm manufactured in a foreign country, a firearm magazine, 10 rounds of T-56 ammunition and 10 dummy rounds, the police said.

So far, no suspects have been arrested in connection with the weapons cache, the police said, adding that the Matara Crimes Division has initiated a joint investigation with Matara Police into the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Gazette issued lifting maximum retail price on eggs

Gazette issued lifting maximum retail price on eggs

Gazette issued lifting maximum retail price on eggs

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.26

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.26

GMOA warns kidney surgeries may be halted due to medicine crisis

GMOA warns kidney surgeries may be halted due to medicine crisis

27-year-old expectant mother left paralysed in bus-motorcycle collision

27-year-old expectant mother left paralysed in bus-motorcycle collision

12 including Manning Market trade union chairman arrested for violating court order

12 including Manning Market trade union chairman arrested for violating court order

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.26

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.26

UN Resident Coordinator assures continued support towards Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

UN Resident Coordinator assures continued support towards Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)