SJB to attend all-party conference on National Reconciliation Programme

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has announced that they will, in fact, be participating in the all-party conference called by President Ranil Wickremesinghe about the National Reconciliation Programme.

This was confirmed by SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa at a ceremony held at the Medagama National School in Bibila.

He explained that albeit there being the absence of a common agenda and a sense of unity within the current government, the SJB will be attending the conference only on behalf of the coutry and its people.

Premadasa warned, however, that in the event they feel like the conference is yet another “political trick”, the SJB will leave immediately, emphasising that such a conference would only succeed if it is done in good faith.

Speaking in the context of the need for a common agenda within the current government, the Opposition Leader urged that the conflicting views of the 134 MPs belonging to the government be resolved prior to tomorrow’s conference.

An all-party conference led by President Wickremesinghe is set to take place at the Presidential Secretariat today (26 July) to inform party leaders representing Parliament about the National Reconciliation Programme.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), National Freedom Front (NFF) and the Freedom People’s Congress have confirmed their participation, while the National People’s Power (NPP) has asserted that they will not be participating.