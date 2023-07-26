Couple arrested for assaulting two policemen

Couple arrested for assaulting two policemen

July 26, 2023   01:58 pm

Two suspects, identified as a married couple, were arrested by the Kahathuduwa Police on Tuesday (25 July), for allegedly assaulting two police constables attached to the Traffic Division of the Piliyandala Police.

The two constables had initially signalled for the lorry, plying towards Moratuwa from Kesbewa, to stop, on account of reckless driving. 

The driver, however, had attempted to run over the two police personnel, and subsequently driven towards Heraliyawala, Police said.

Later, the lorry had stopped in front of a residence in the area, from which a group of nearly five persons, including a female, had come and attacked the two constables who had chased the lorry, signaling it to stop.

One police constable subsequently called the OIC of the Piliyandala Police and alerted him of the incident, following which police teams were deployed from the Kesbewa and Kahathuduwa Police Stations to the Heraliyawala area.

Accordingly, the injured police personnel are currently receiving treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.

Meanwhile, investigations pertaining to the apprehension of the other persons involved in the attack, including the arrested couple’s two sons, are currently underway by a special police team.

