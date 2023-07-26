Harak Kata to be produced in court over 2015 armed robbery

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been ordered to produce notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka, alias ‘Harak Kata’ before court on 10 October.

The relevant order was issued to the Director of the CID this morning (26 July) by the Colombo High Court.

The accused was summoned before the court on account of allegations pertaining to the breaking and entering of a house in 2015.

Accordingly, Chinthaka had allegedly broken into the house of Anura Palitha in Mulleriyawa on 10 June 2015, with his accomplice, Harsha Yasashri Jayambeera, now deceased, and had robbed the owner of the house at gunpoint.

Threatening to kill Palitha, the duo had reportedly stolen Rs. 20,000 and a car.

‘Harak Kata’ is currently detained under the custody of the CID following his arrest in Madagascar earlier this year.