Sri Lanka ratifies Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

Sri Lanka ratifies Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

July 26, 2023   03:53 pm

Sri Lanka ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), becoming the 178th state to endorse the treaty, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

The instrument of ratification of CTBT, the document by which a State expresses its consent to be bound by the treaty, was deposited with the UN Office of Legal Affairs (UNOLA) on Tuesday (July 25) at the UN Headquarters in New York.

By depositing the CTBT instrument of ratification, Sri Lanka’s status as a signatory is elevated to a complete State Party to the Treaty.

Drafted at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, and adopted by the General Assembly on 10 September 1996, the CTBT has been open for signature since 24 September 1996 at the United Nations, New York.

Sri Lanka was among the first signatories of the CTBT in October 1996, just days after the Treaty opened for signature.

Sri Lanka later entered into a Facility Agreement with the CTBTO in June 2000 which led to the establishment of an auxiliary seismological station in Pallekale, Kandy, as part of the International Monitoring System (IMS) to verify compliance with the CTBT.

The Geological Survey & Mines Bureau is the national technical focal point of Sri Lanka for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) based in Vienna, Austria.

The CTBT bans all nuclear explosions everywhere, by everyone, and for all time. The Treaty is nearly universal, with 186 Signatory States and 178 ratifying states. However, the Treaty will only enter into force, once it is ratified by all 44 States listed in its Annex 2.

Sri Lanka’s ratification at this juncture bears testimony to its long-standing commitment towards nuclear non-proliferation and its pursuit to achieve the principle objectives of the CTBT.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Gazette issued lifting maximum retail price on eggs

Gazette issued lifting maximum retail price on eggs

Gazette issued lifting maximum retail price on eggs

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.26

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.26

GMOA warns kidney surgeries may be halted due to medicine crisis

GMOA warns kidney surgeries may be halted due to medicine crisis

27-year-old expectant mother left paralysed in bus-motorcycle collision

27-year-old expectant mother left paralysed in bus-motorcycle collision

12 including Manning Market trade union chairman arrested for violating court order

12 including Manning Market trade union chairman arrested for violating court order

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.26

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.26

UN Resident Coordinator assures continued support towards Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

UN Resident Coordinator assures continued support towards Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)