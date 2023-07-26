Trade union explains reasons why SLT should not be sold

The ‘Samagi Sevaka Sangamaya’ of Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) has informed the President in writing, the reasons why they are against the sale of the state-owned shares in the national telecommunications services provider.

The relevant letter points out that the SLT fulfills the majority of the communication needs of the country as a competitive state-owned company in the field of communication, while making a considerable contribution to the country’s economy.

Furthermore, the letter has also drawn attention to the profit made by Sri Lanka Telecom during the period from the year 2012 to 2021.

However, the ‘Samagi Sevaka Sangamaya’ of SLT expresses that although the proposals of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have asked the government to restructure the state institutions that have become a burden, it doesn’t mention that the profit-making institutions such as Sri Lanka Telecom need to be sold.

The letter sent to the President also points out that Sri Lanka Telecom, which profitably provides communication services to the Sri Lankan people, should remain a state-owned institution for the Sri Lankan people.

In addition, it added that an institution like SLT, comprising of several data protection centres as well as a maritime communication system connecting 16 countries and a cable maintenance centre, is a national treasure and therefore should not to be sold.