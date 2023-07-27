Navy apprehends 19 persons engaging in illegal fishing in eastern waters

July 27, 2023   08:47 am

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 19 individuals engaged in illegal fishing practices in the seas off Kokilai in Pulmudai. During this operation, the Navy also held 04 dinghies and unauthorized fishing gear used for the illegal act.
