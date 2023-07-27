Jayanath Colombage presents credentials as new Sri Lankan ambassador to ASEAN

Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, the newly-appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), has presented credentials to ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn on Wednesday (July 26).

Prof. Colombage and Dr. Kao have discussed ways and means to further enhance ASEAN-Sri Lanka relations to bring about more benefits to their people.

The ASEAN chief also commended the efforts taken by Sri Lanka to overcome the economic challenges.

Last month, the ASEAN general-secretary, during a meeting with Sri Lankan presidential secretariat delegation, hinted at the possibility of Sri Lanka joining the world’s largest trade deal, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

The RCEP encompasses the 10 ASEAN member states, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand. All these countries represent 32 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP).