Mother-of-three arrested over drug trafficking in Veyangoda

July 27, 2023   12:23 pm

Police have raided a drug racket scrupulously operated from a loft built more than 100 feet high on a tree, in the Marapola area of Veyangoda, and arrested a woman who was involved in the narcotics trade.

The arrested mother-of-three is a resident of the Marapola area, the police said.

The police have taken custody of 1 gram and 400 milligrams of heroin, 06 national identity cards, 05 passports and 08 mobile phones which were found inside the loft built on the tree.

Investigations have revealed that the suspected woman has run the drug racket from the loft made of logs and planks on top of a huge tree in a forested area adjacent to her house, to make sure no one can see it.

She has sent the drugs down from the loft after money was put in a bag and sent up with the help of a rope, according to police.

Police also mentioned that the loft atop the tree in question has provided a range of vision to conduct long-distance observations.

