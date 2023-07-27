Petition against waiving off EPF and ETF loans during DDO process fixed for consideration

Petition against waiving off EPF and ETF loans during DDO process fixed for consideration

July 27, 2023   03:58 pm

The Supreme Court has ordered the petition filed seeking an order preventing the government from waiving off the loans obtained from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ Trust Fund (ETF), during the Domestic Debt Optimization (DDO) process to be recalled on August 27 for consideration.

This order was issued in accordance with a request made by the Attorney General for more time to file limited objections relating to the petition, when the relevant petition was taken up today (July 27).

The petition was filed before the Supreme Court by Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala on behalf of the Inter-Company Employees’ Union, its President Wasantha Samarasinghe and six others, seeking an order preventing the government from waiving off the loans obtained from the EPF and ETF during the Domestic Debt Optimization process.

