Govt to settle unpaid electricity bills of 7 state hospitals totaling Rs. 160mn

The Health Ministry and the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) have reached a consensus to settle the unpaid electricity bills of seven state hospitals totaling Rs. 160 million.

The unpaid bill of the Colombo National Hospital adds up to Rs. 120 million while the electricity bill arrears of the National Dental Hospital, De Soysa Maternity Hospital, Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, National Eye Hospital, National Institute for Nephrology Dialysis & Transplantation in Maligawatta and Castle Street Hospital for Women meanwhile amount to Rs. 40 million.

Joining At HydePark on Ada Derana 24, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said a decision was taken after discussions with the CEB and the Auditor General to prepare a payment schedule in cooperation with the Treasury to settle these unpaid bills.

Meanwhile, Additional Secretary to the Health Ministry, Dr. Saman Ratnayake assured that the aforementioned state hospitals now do not face power interruptions it was agreed that the three-month arrears would be settled within the next two months.

He further stated that Rs. 120 million was provided to the Colombo National Hospital to settle its unpaid electricity bills.