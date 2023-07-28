Spells of showers, fairly strong winds in some areas today

July 28, 2023   07:45 am

Several spells of showers are likely in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (July 28), the Department of Meteorology says.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces, and in Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. 

The winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.    

The wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanthurai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanthurai will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

