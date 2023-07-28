37 accused in murder of MP Amarakeerthi granted bail

July 28, 2023   11:18 am

The Gampaha Court Trial-at-Bar on Friday (July 28) granted bail to all 37 accused in the killing of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala, Ada Derana correspondent says.

The Polonnaruwa District parliamentarian and his security officer, a police constable, were reported dead amidst the unrest in the Nittambuwa area during the nationwide incidents of violence on May 09, 2022.

Initially, a shooting incident was reported in the Nittambuwa that evening, following which a total of six injured people were rushed to the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

Hospital sources later confirmed that three of them had sustained gunshot wounds, whereas a 27-year-old who was in critical condition had later succumbed to injuries.

According to reports, the parliamentarian and his assistant had opened fire at an angry mob of protesters and critically injured two people while they were blocking his vehicle. The MP and his security officer were later found murdered while hiding inside a nearby building.

Footage secured from a nearby CCTV camera showed MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala fleeing the scene with his security officer, who was armed with a gun. Dozens of suspects were subsequently arrested on several occasions on suspicion of the MP’s murder.

