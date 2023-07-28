Court issues order against FSP protest planned in Colombo

The Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court has issued an order against a dozen members of the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) from staging demonstrations or protest marches in parts of Colombo until 10.00 a.m. on Saturday (July 29).

Thereby, the court order prohibits FSP activist Duminda Nagamuwa and 11 others from protesting in the proximity of the National Hospital Complex, Health Square, National Eye Hospital and other healthcare institutions.