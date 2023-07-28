Wasantha Mudalige granted bail

Wasantha Mudalige, the former convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) who was arrested yesterday (July 27), has been released on bail on the orders of Colombo Fort Chief Magistrate.

Two individuals, including the former IUSF convener, were arrested by Cinnamon Garden Police yesterday in connection with an incident that took place in 2020.

The arrest had been made based on a warrant issued against the duo over the inconvenience caused during a protest staged in front of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2020.