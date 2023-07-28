PM gives directives for swift disbursement of Aswesuma benefit payments

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has given directives to finalize the bank account opening process for the payment of ‘Aswesuma’ social welfare benefits by this weekend and take immediate action thereafter to disburse the payments to the beneficiaries.

Issues regarding the ‘Aswasuma’ program and the problems related to particular areas were discussed at the Maharagama Divisional Coordination Committee meeting which was chaired by the prime minister on Thursday (July 27) at the Maharagama Divisional Secretariat.

At the same time it was emphasized that bank accounts should be opened immediately for those who have not opened bank accounts for the payment of social welfare benefits, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a press release.

In addition, the issue regarding the closure of the hospital ward for Bhikkus at Apeksha Hospital was taken up for discussion and it was revealed that estimates are being prepared to renovate it completely. As the police were blamed for the increased drug use and thefts in the Maharagama area, PM Gunawardena advised the police to find solutions to these issues in cooperation with public organizations.

Furthermore, the officials informed the prime minister that 50% of the work for the removal of water hyacinth (commonly known as ‘Japan Jabara’) from Boralasgamuwa Lake has been completed. PM Gunawardena said the work should be completed within the scheduled time. Further special attention was given to the harvesting of fallow fields in the area.